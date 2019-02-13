Clear
Update: Cresco man in fair condition after being thrown from buggy after it was struck by pickup

Image courtesy Howard Co. Sheriff's Office.

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 10:27 AM
Updated: Feb. 11, 2019 10:30 AM

HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa. - A man who was life-flighted after his buggy was hit by a vehicle over the weekend was in fair condition as of Monday morning.
Phillip Yoder, 23, was on the buggy when it turned in front of a pickup truck Saturday. The horse was killed during the accident and Yoder was taken by helicopter to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.
The crash happened at 45th St. and Timber Ave. when a truck driven by 50-year-old Steven Jensen, of Cresco, struck a buggy that turned in front of him, according to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office. Yoder was thrown from the buggy during the accident.

