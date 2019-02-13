HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa. - A man who was life-flighted after his buggy was hit by a vehicle over the weekend was in fair condition as of Monday morning.
Phillip Yoder, 23, was on the buggy when it turned in front of a pickup truck Saturday. The horse was killed during the accident and Yoder was taken by helicopter to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.
The crash happened at 45th St. and Timber Ave. when a truck driven by 50-year-old Steven Jensen, of Cresco, struck a buggy that turned in front of him, according to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office. Yoder was thrown from the buggy during the accident.
Related Content
- Update: Cresco man in fair condition after being thrown from buggy after it was struck by pickup
- Iowa woman who fell from pickup fatally struck by car
- Cresco man charged for motorcycle/car collision
- Trial scheduled for Cresco killing
- Meservey man in fair condition after tractor rollover
- Update: Stewartville woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle
- Cresco man facing drug charges after traffic stop
- Cresco man pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor
- Deputy injured trying to apprehend wanted Cresco man
- Authorities say Cresco man died in NE Iowa snowmobile accident
Scroll for more content...