Clear

Update: Man allegedly involved in 2-county pursuit stole vhicle from Cresco, tried to run into I-35 traffic

Adam Collings

A Cresco man allegedly involved in a two-county pursuit Tuesday ingested pills hours before the incident and was driving a truck stolen out of Cresco, authorities said.

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 8:51 AM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 8:55 AM

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - A Cresco man allegedly involved in a two-county pursuit Tuesday ingested pills hours before the incident and was driving a truck stolen out of Cresco, authorities said.
Adam Collings, 29, is facing charges of first-degree theft and felony eluding in connection to Tuesday’s pursuit on Interstate-35 that lasted nearly 25 miles.
According to court documents, Collings stole the truck from Aluma-line property in Cresco and was caught speeding on the Avenue of the Saints near the I-35 interchange.
After reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour and swerving in both lines of traffic, stop sticks were deployed and the vehicle was stopped in Worth County, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Authorities say after he exited the vehicle, Collings “quickly pulled his hands up, acting like he had a gun,” according to court documents.
After being put in handcuffs, authorities said Collings attempted to run in front of a semi before being safely taken to the ground as they walked back to the patrol vehicle.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
More clouds as temperatures stay chilly.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

FIRST AT 4 11/29

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Rochester community helping bring Santa Claus to Med-City

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Southern Minnesota

Image

Bridge Avenue construction plans unveiled

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores across North Iowa

Image

Exhibit on race

Image

Farm bill passes

Image

Firemen Receive Promotions

Image

Golden Apple Award: Mrs. Sheryl Putz

Community Events