Update: Man allegedly involved in 2-county pursuit stole vhicle from Cresco, tried to run into I-35 traffic

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - A Cresco man allegedly involved in a two-county pursuit Tuesday ingested pills hours before the incident and was driving a truck stolen out of Cresco, authorities said.

Adam Collings, 29, is facing charges of first-degree theft and felony eluding in connection to Tuesday’s pursuit on Interstate-35 that lasted nearly 25 miles.

According to court documents, Collings stole the truck from Aluma-line property in Cresco and was caught speeding on the Avenue of the Saints near the I-35 interchange.

After reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour and swerving in both lines of traffic, stop sticks were deployed and the vehicle was stopped in Worth County, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Authorities say after he exited the vehicle, Collings “quickly pulled his hands up, acting like he had a gun,” according to court documents.

After being put in handcuffs, authorities said Collings attempted to run in front of a semi before being safely taken to the ground as they walked back to the patrol vehicle.