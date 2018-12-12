WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - A Cresco man allegedly involved in a two-county pursuit Tuesday ingested pills hours before the incident and was driving a truck stolen out of Cresco, authorities said.
Adam Collings, 29, is facing charges of first-degree theft and felony eluding in connection to Tuesday’s pursuit on Interstate-35 that lasted nearly 25 miles.
According to court documents, Collings stole the truck from Aluma-line property in Cresco and was caught speeding on the Avenue of the Saints near the I-35 interchange.
After reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour and swerving in both lines of traffic, stop sticks were deployed and the vehicle was stopped in Worth County, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Authorities say after he exited the vehicle, Collings “quickly pulled his hands up, acting like he had a gun,” according to court documents.
After being put in handcuffs, authorities said Collings attempted to run in front of a semi before being safely taken to the ground as they walked back to the patrol vehicle.
Related Content
- Update: Man allegedly involved in 2-county pursuit stole vhicle from Cresco, tried to run into I-35 traffic
- Update: Man arrested after 2-county, 25-mile pursuit in north Iowa
- Traffic impacted after crash on I-35
- Cresco man facing drug charges after traffic stop
- UPDATE: 5 people transported, traffic backed up after I-35 crash north of Clear Lake
- Man accused of stealing cash from Cresco Subway, allegedly blames girlfriend
- UPDATE: Iowa State Patrol says over 70 vehicles involved in I-35 crash
- Car/deer accident blocked I-35
- Cresco man charged for motorcycle/car collision
- UPDATE: State Patrol identifies Cresco driver involved in Fillmore County fatal collision