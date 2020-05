Totals from 11 a.m. previous day to 11 a.m. today.

New deaths: - 5 (Five COVID related deaths were confirmed. The dates of these confirmed COVID related deaths were from May 19 to May 23).

Total deaths: - 449

New cases: - 263

Total cases: - 17,213

Recovering: - 9,216

Hospitalized: - 363

Positivity rate: 8.4%