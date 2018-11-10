Clear

Update: Fire NE of Rochester resulted in $360K worth of damage to home

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 10:15 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A fire that displaced a family of four resulted in $360,000 in damages, according to authorities.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s said that estimate doesn’t include belongings to the family of Kari and Joshua Kaus.
The mother and two kids, a 4-year-old and a two-month old, were home when the fire broke out and they were able to escape safely.
The source of the fire appears to be a wood-burning stove in the basement. Craig Ziebell, the chief of the Elgin Fire Department, said the pipe goes up around the house.
Crews were called after 7 a.m. Thursday to the 5000 block of 48th St. NE for a house fire.

