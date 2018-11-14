Update: Medical exams to be conducted on dogs taken from Worth County before adoption is possible

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Dogs are still receiving daily care and shelter at an undisclosed temporary shelter after being taken from what authorities are calling a Worth County puppy mill that had "inhumane commercial breeding."

“Over the next couple days, ASPCA veterinary and behavior experts will be conducting medical exams to assess each individual animal, as well as implement behavior enrichment protocols such as providing socialization, treats and toys,” the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said Wednesday in a press release.

More coverage

What are the laws in Iowa?

Dogs seized after living in 'appalling and overcrowded conditions'

Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank said they have received several inquiries about adopting some of the around 160 dogs that were seized.

“We received many inquiries from people expressing interest in adopting these animals and we ask for their patience as these animals are considered evidence in an active case,” Fank said. “Charges are still pending, and we will provide an update as we continue our investigation.”

The ASPCA said the dogs - all Samoyeds - showed signs of neglect with no access to clean water. Crews took the dogs from White Fire Kennels at 1071 Highway 9 in Manly on Monday morning.

“Our priority is get these animals much-needed medical care and treatment and continue to support the Worth County Sheriff’s Office with their case,” said Tim Rickey, Vice President of ASPCA Field Investigations and Response. “We appreciate the overwhelming support from the public and plan to help the Sheriff’s Office seek suitable placement options once disposition is determined and give animal lovers an opportunity to give these animals loving homes.”