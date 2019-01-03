Update: Condition updates for the 10 involved in Winnebago Co. crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa - Conditions are varying for the 10 people injured in a two-vehicle head-on collision in Winnebago County.

The Iowa State Patrol said the crash occurred at 2:21 a.m. on New Year’s morning and involved a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup and a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix.

The crash happened south of County Rd. A-42 on 120th Ave., about five miles northwest of Forest City.

The following is an update on the conditions of those injured:

Michael Olsen, 19, Lake Mills Treated and released from Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa.

Parker Albrant, 20, Thompson, released from Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa.

Maya Barrientes, 18, Mason City: Condition unknown

Kayla Kittleson, 18, Mason City: Condition unknown

Taylor Pattison, 18, Mason City: Treated at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa and transferred. Condition unknown.

Cole Millsap, 20, Mason City: Treated at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa and transferred. Condition unknown.

Alec Fritz, 21, Swaledale: Treated at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa and transferred. Condition unknown.

Kelsey Johnson, 22, Lake Mills: Released from Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa.

Carter Hammervold, 20, Mason City: Treated at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa and transferred. Condition unknown.

Shyenne Dunning, 21, Leland: Condition unknown.

What happened: Authorities say vehicle 1, the Ram pickup, was traveling southbound on 120th Avenue and vehicle 2, the Grand Prix, was traveling northbound on 120th Avenue. Vehicle 1 was traveling on the wrong side of the road and struck vehicle 2 head-on. Vehicle 2 came to rest on the east side of the road, facing southbound. Vehicle 1 came to rest in the ditch also facing southbound.