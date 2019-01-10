ROCKWELL, Iowa - Authorities have identified a 47-year-old man who was found deceased Wednesday at a Rockwell residence.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says a death investigation is underway after Danny Belcher was found deceased inside his home at 213 East Main St.
The Cerro Gordo County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene to assist in the investigation.
“The cause of Mr. Belcher’s death is undetermined at this time pending autopsy results,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
The Rockwell Police Department, Rockwell and Swaledale EMTs and the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence at 4 p.m. Wednesday after a report of an unresponsive male.
Anyone with any information regarding the investigation is asked to call 641-421-3000.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is also assisting.
Related Content
- Update: Authorities ID man found deceased at Rockwell residence as death investigation continues
- Update: Mason City man found deceased in Rockwell grain bin
- Rockwell death under investigation
- UPDATE: Rockwell man killed in Thursday morning collision
- Police: Man found deceased near Olmsted Co. youth football field
- Authorities investigate suspicious death of Iowa hunter
- Authorities ID Mason City man killed in Hancock Co. crash
- Authorities ID man killed in Worth County tractor-train collision
- Rockwell discusses emergency disaster plan during mock scenario exercise
- Pit bull ban brings dozens to Rockwell City Council meeting