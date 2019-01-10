Update: Authorities ID man found deceased at Rockwell residence as death investigation continues

ROCKWELL, Iowa - Authorities have identified a 47-year-old man who was found deceased Wednesday at a Rockwell residence.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says a death investigation is underway after Danny Belcher was found deceased inside his home at 213 East Main St.

The Cerro Gordo County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

“The cause of Mr. Belcher’s death is undetermined at this time pending autopsy results,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Rockwell Police Department, Rockwell and Swaledale EMTs and the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence at 4 p.m. Wednesday after a report of an unresponsive male.

Anyone with any information regarding the investigation is asked to call 641-421-3000.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is also assisting.