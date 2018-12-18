Clear
Update: Attendance drops to 42 percent at Austin on Tuesday in wake of school threat

A threat talking about a school shooting at Austin forced attendance to drop to 42 percent Tuesday.

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 10:16 AM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 11:55 AM

AUSTIN, Minn. - A threat talking about a school shooting at Austin forced attendance to drop to 42 percent Tuesday.
The Austin School District said a handwritten note was found in the boys locker room Monday and stated “shoot up the school” at noon Tuesday.
The school took additional security measures as students arrived Tuesday morning. Students had to show their student ID and bags were searched.

The Austin Police Department has the note in its possession and is investigating.
“Classes are functioning as normal but students will not be allowed to leave and return to school,” the district said. “Security is concentrated at the high school, but other schools are on alert. Paccelli has their own security measures in place. There will be police presence at after school events tonight.”
The school district will determine later Tuesday how to proceed about the rest of the week, but heightened security is expected.
The school said attendance is typically in the 80-90-percent range, and that number plummeted to 42 percent Tuesday after the threat was reported.

