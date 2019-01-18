Clear
Update: 2nd person has died after fatal Freeborn Co. crash

A second person has died as a result of a car accident Jan. 10 that began due to a medical condition.

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 11:40 AM
Updated: Jan. 18, 2019 11:44 AM

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - A second person has died as a result of a car accident that began due to a medical condition.
Elaine Lieb, who was listed in critical condition at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester after the crash Jan. 10, has died, according to Mayo Clinic.
Lieb, of Albert Lea was injured after 76-year-old William Studer suffered an unknown medical emergency and drove a 2002 Honda CRV off the roadway Jan. 10. The vehicle continued through a farm field before vaulting over Freeborn County Rd. 30, according to Minnesota State Patrol. The vehicle continued, going over Freeborn County Rd. 46 before it rolled multiple times.
Studer was pronounced dead at the scene.

