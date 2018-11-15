Clear

Update: 1 person treated and transferred after Tuesday crash near Clear Lake

One of three people involved in a two-car accident Tuesday near Clear Lake was treated and transferred from Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa.

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 11:38 AM
Updated: Nov. 15, 2018 2:37 PM

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - One of three people involved in a two-car accident Tuesday near Clear Lake was treated and transferred from Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa.
Tim Tracy, 64, of Swaledale was involved in a crash Tuesday at 14833 Grouse Ave.
The Iowa State Patrol said a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by Kevin Shaffer, 47, of Mason City, collided with a 2015 Chevy Equinox driven by Tracy.
Those two, along with 56-year-old Dennis Peuvion, of Clear Lake, were all transported to Mercy.
Shaffer and Peuvion were both treated and released.
Mercy did not disclose where Tracy was transferred to.

