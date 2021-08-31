Upcoming Mantorville play postponed due to pandemic concerns

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Mantorville Theatre Company says an upcoming production of Lizzie will be pushed back until October of 2022 because of pandemic concerns.

A letter to the company's board says two cast members have contracted coronavirus, despite being fully vaccinated. The letter also cites concerns about the Delta variant, and passing the virus along to children.

According to a post on the organization's Facebook page, a portion of the letter reads, "Not only are members of the cast concerned about getting sick and spreading the virus to their families, some of which have kids too young for vaccination, but there is a great deal of concern about how well the show would even sell at this point, given how the numbers keep going up. And there is concern about keeping the audience who does show up safe as well..."

The Mantorville Theatre Company says those who have already purchased tickets will be contacted once its board determines how to handle the situation.