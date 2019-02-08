'Unwanted touching' lawsuit dropped against North Iowa hospital and retired doctor

MASON CITY, Iowa – An ex-patient has dropped her lawsuit against a doctor and MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
Terra Gaffney had accused Dr. Stephen Thorn of unwanted touching during a prenatal appointment and said “disparaging remarks” were left on her voicemail by Dr. Thorn and unnamed MercyOne employees. Dr. Thorn, the hospital, and the other defendants denied the accusations.
The lawsuit was filed in July 2018 and was scheduled to go to trial in January 2020. However, Gaffney has now filed to dismiss her lawsuit against all defendants. Court documents do not list any reason given for Gaffney dropping the case.
