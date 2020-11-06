Unseasonably warm weather drawing people outdoors

MASON CITY, Iowa - It certainly didn't feel like November outside. Plenty of people got out on Friday afternoon to enjoy the warmer-than-normal temps.

A group of friends from Minnesota and Iowa met up at the Lime Creek Nature Center in Mason City to do a little horseback riding.

The equine enthusiasts even got their trusty steeds to do a little trotting through the creek.

Robin Poczos from Austin thinks this could be the last weekend for good weather, or is it?

"Yes, but I did say that last weekend, and the weekend before as well. So, who knows?" said Poczos.

Robin did go out on a limb, optimistically predicting we'll have a mild winter.