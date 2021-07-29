Unruly teenagers cause ruckus at Olmsted County Free Fair; deputies spat on and kicked

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Multiple deputies were spat on and kicked by an unruly group of teenagers Wednesday night at the Olmsted County Free Fair.

Authorities said two deputies were on foot patrol at 9:30 p.m. when they were approached by a fairgoer who said a female was kicking over garbage and causing fear for those in attendance.

Deputies then came across a crowd of about 40-50 juveniles who were reportedly causing issues throughout the night.

A 15-year-old Rochester girl was asked to leave when she became confrontational and refused to listen.

Deputies tried to take her into custody and she physically resisted, and that's when other juveniles stepped in. Four deputies were spat on and others were kicked, according to the sheriff's office.

The 15-year-old was turned over to her parents and she could face charges of obstruction, disorderly conduct and assault.

Deputies plan to use body cam footage to see if others can be identified.