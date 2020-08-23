Unprecedented school year starts Monday for most North Iowa students

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Whether in person or online, students are heading back for a school year like nothing anyone has seen before.

Here are the following start dates for schools in the KIMT viewing area:

August 24

Albert Lea

Belmond-Klemme

Central Springs

Clear Lake

Forest City

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Howard-Winneshiek

Lake Mills

Mason City 7th-12th grade

Newman Catholic

North Iowa Christian

Northwood-Kensett

Notre Dame Catholic

Osage

Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock

St. Ansgar

Scarville Lutheran

West Hancock

August 26

North Iowa Community High School

August 27

Charles City

Mason City K-6th grade

August 28

North Iowa Community Elementary and Middle School

August 31

Austin

Byron 6th-12th grade

Pacelli Catholic

Rochester Catholic

September 2

Rochester

September 3

Byron K-5th grade

Dover-Eyota

September 8

Alden-Conger 6th-12th grade

Chatfield 7th-12th grade

Fillmore Central High School

Kasson-Mantorville 5th-12th grade

Kingsland

Lanesboro

LeRoy-Ostrander Middle School and High School

Southland Middle School and High School

Triton 6th-12th grade

September 10

Fillmore Central Elementary

Kasson-Mantorville K-4th grade

LeRoy-Ostrander Elementary

Southland Elementary

Triton K-5th grade

September 14

Alden-Conger K-5th grade

Chatfield K-6th grade

Stewartville