Unprecedented school year starts Monday for most North Iowa students

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Whether in person or online, students are heading back for a school year like nothing anyone has seen before.
Here are the following start dates for schools in the KIMT viewing area:
August 24
Albert Lea
Belmond-Klemme
Central Springs
Clear Lake
Forest City
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Howard-Winneshiek
Lake Mills
Mason City 7th-12th grade
Newman Catholic
North Iowa Christian
Northwood-Kensett
Notre Dame Catholic
Osage
Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock
St. Ansgar
Scarville Lutheran
West Hancock
August 26
North Iowa Community High School
August 27
Charles City
Mason City K-6th grade
August 28
North Iowa Community Elementary and Middle School
August 31
Austin
Byron 6th-12th grade
Pacelli Catholic
Rochester Catholic
September 2
Rochester
September 3
Byron K-5th grade
Dover-Eyota
September 8
Alden-Conger 6th-12th grade
Chatfield 7th-12th grade
Fillmore Central High School
Kasson-Mantorville 5th-12th grade
Kingsland
Lanesboro
LeRoy-Ostrander Middle School and High School
Southland Middle School and High School
Triton 6th-12th grade
September 10
Fillmore Central Elementary
Kasson-Mantorville K-4th grade
LeRoy-Ostrander Elementary
Southland Elementary
Triton K-5th grade
September 14
Alden-Conger K-5th grade
Chatfield K-6th grade
Stewartville