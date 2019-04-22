Clear
'Unplanned' movie reignites abortion debate

Local protestors say the film gives their debate a timely discussion piece, while those with Planned Parenthood say the movie's message is a misleading one.

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 7:41 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Abortion is not a new debate, but a recently released movie is shedding light on the controversial topic.

“Unplanned” shares the story of Abby Johnson, one of the youngest Planned Parenthood directors who resigns to become a pro-life activist.

Local protestors say the film gives their debate a timely discussion piece.

“We're part of a group that comes out here and tries to pray regularly for the end to abortion,” Barb Keehn said. “For the people who are going in there, the people who work there. That's our intent, to pray for a change of heart.”

Jen Aulwes is the regional director of communications for Planned Parenthood North Central States. She said the movie’s message is a misleading one.

“Abortion is a very deeply personal decision and can't be painted in these sort of black and white, right or wrong narratives,” Aulwes said. “Abby [Johnson]'s change of view on the issue of abortion doesn't justify making false claims about Planned Parenthood's services and mission and that's what this film does.”

If you’re interested, the movie is playing at theaters in Rochester and Albert Lea.

