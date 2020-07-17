Clear
BREAKING NEWS North Iowa mass murderer Dustin Honken executed Full Story
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Unlike Iowa, millions of students in other states unlikely to return to classrooms this fall

Dusty Lego-style toys are scattered in the playground of an elementary school in Los Angeles, Friday, July 17, 2020. California Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out strict criteria Friday for school reopenings that makes it unlikely the vast majority of districts w
Dusty Lego-style toys are scattered in the playground of an elementary school in Los Angeles, Friday, July 17, 2020. California Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out strict criteria Friday for school reopenings that makes it unlikely the vast majority of districts w

Coronavirus cases continue to surge in multiple states across the country.

Posted: Jul 17, 2020 4:16 PM
Updated: Jul 17, 2020 4:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Millions more children in the U.S. learned Friday that they're unlikely to return to classrooms full time in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, as officials laid out new details of what lies ahead after summer vacation.

The announcements came as many states —particularly in the Sunbelt — struggled to cope with a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. Teams of military medics were deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by coronavirus patients, and Miami area authorities began stepping up enforcement of a mask requirement.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out strict criteria for school reopenings that makes classroom instruction unlikely for most districts. The rules mandate that students above 2nd grade and all staff wear masks in school.

Texas gave public schools permission to keep their facilities closed for more than 5 million students well into the fall. Under the new guidelines, schools can hold online-only instruction for up to the first eight weeks of the school year, potentially pushing a return to campus in some cities until November.

Most Chicago children would return to the classroom just two days a week and spend the other three days learning remotely under a tentative plan outlined by officials from the nation’s third-largest school district. A final decision for fall classes for the district’s more than 300,000 students won’t come until late August.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced she will override local school districts and require students to spend at least half of their schooling in classrooms. Her proclamation drew immediate criticism from the state teachers union.

Several states have been reporting record numbers of COVID-19 this week, contributing to a surge in the national death rate. The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths has risen 34% from two weeks ago, while the case count in that period shot up 43%.

Florida reported 128 new deaths Friday and 11,345 new cases.

Texas reported 10,000 new cases for the third straight day Thursday and 129 additional deaths. California reported its largest two-day total of confirmed cases, nearly 20,000, along with 258 deaths over 48 hours.

There were signs across the Sunbelt that the virus was stretching authorities' capacity to respond. The medical examiner’s office in metro Phoenix has gotten portable storage coolers and ordered more to handle an influx of bodies — reminiscent of New York City at the height of the pandemic there.

In Houston, an 86-person Army medical team worked to take over a wing of United Memorial Medical Center. In California, military doctors, nurses and other health care specialists were being deployed to eight hospitals facing staffing shortages amid a record-breaking case numbers.

Some hospitals in South Carolina are also being squeezed: The number of patients with COVID-19 is increasing rapidly, while nurses and other workers are also getting infected when they are off work, said Dr. Wendell James, a senior vice president with Prisma Health who is based in Greenville.

“The majority of the illness we see in our nursing staffs and our support staff is community spread," he said. “Almost all of it I can’t control.”

In Florida, Miami-Dade County's commission gave code and fire inspectors authority to issue tickets of up to $100 for individuals and $500 for businesses not complying with guidelines to wear masks and practice social distancing. Police officers already had this enforcement power.

Shaun Alley, the assistant manager of Blue Collar, a Miami restaurant that serves comforting fare, said that all of the customers eat outside on picnic tables and are asked to wear masks when not eating.

"We tell people flat out. Either you comply or we have the right not to serve you,” he said. “We haven’t had any issues so far.”

At least half of the 50 states have adopted requirements for wearing face coverings.

But in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp has banned cities and counties from requiring face coverings. He sued Atlanta late Thursday to prevent it from defying his order, but Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she was prepared to go to court to maintain the local mask requirement.

Worldwide, governments are frantically trying to prevent and control fresh outbreaks and keep their economies running as the pandemic accelerates in some regions and threatens to come roaring back in others. Globally, confirmed cases numbered more than 13.8 million Friday and COVID-19 deaths totaled more than 590,000.

To cope with the pandemic's fallout, the United Nations said it is increasing to $10.3 billion its appeal for humanitarian aid.

Jens Laerke, a spokesman for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said in Geneva that the number of people who need assistance has more than doubled during the pandemic to about 250 million.

India's total confirmed cases surpassed 1 million, the third-highest number behind the United States and Brazil, and its death toll reached more than 25,000. That followed Brazil’s announcement Thursday evening that its confirmed cases exceeded 2 million, including 76,000 deaths.

The continuing surge in India — where experts believe the vast majority of cases are still being missed — drove home concerns over the readiness of some countries to cope with outbreaks that could test feeble health care systems.

In sub-Saharan Africa, which already had the world’s greatest shortage of medical personnel, nearly 10,000 health workers in 40 countries have been infected with the coronavirus, the World Health Organization said.

In Spain, which earlier in the pandemic was one of the world’s hardest hit countries, health authorities asked the 5.5 million residents of Barcelona to stay at home as much as possible to stem the virus’ spread.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson charted a different course, announcing that as of Aug. 1 the government was no longer asking people to avoid public transit and would stop advising workers in England to work from home.

The U.K.’s official death toll, which stood at more than 45,000 as of Friday, has for several weeks been the highest in Europe.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 44347

Reported Deaths: 1566
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin14125794
Ramsey5470246
Dakota291299
Stearns259619
Anoka2534108
Nobles16986
Washington136940
Olmsted135320
Mower9962
Scott9657
Rice9058
Blue Earth6392
Clay63838
Kandiyohi6011
Wright5764
Carver5332
Todd4052
Sherburne4005
Lyon3692
Freeborn3171
Steele2741
Watonwan2720
Benton2553
St. Louis25416
Nicollet21913
Martin1795
Winona16316
Cottonwood1460
Goodhue1468
Le Sueur1441
Otter Tail1231
Crow Wing12212
Pine1150
Chisago1141
Dodge1070
McLeod1040
Pipestone1035
Carlton960
Douglas910
Polk913
Unassigned9140
Murray890
Isanti870
Itasca8612
Chippewa831
Waseca830
Becker710
Beltrami710
Morrison701
Meeker681
Faribault670
Sibley622
Jackson600
Pennington550
Brown532
Wabasha490
Mille Lacs412
Fillmore400
Swift401
Lincoln370
Renville373
Rock360
Yellow Medicine350
Houston330
Grant321
Roseau300
Koochiching292
Cass262
Redwood260
Wilkin233
Norman220
Pope190
Aitkin180
Big Stone180
Kanabec181
Wadena180
Marshall170
Mahnomen151
Clearwater140
Stevens130
Hubbard120
Lake120
Traverse80
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake50
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 37249

Reported Deaths: 780
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk7988188
Woodbury340946
Black Hawk262960
Buena Vista174412
Johnson15729
Linn149485
Dallas147833
Scott121810
Marshall114620
Dubuque112123
Story9118
Pottawattamie88613
Wapello72631
Muscatine72045
Crawford6843
Sioux5220
Tama50029
Webster4585
Wright4121
Cerro Gordo38411
Jasper38017
Warren3691
Louisa36813
Plymouth3685
Dickinson3183
Washington2559
Hamilton2081
Boone1771
Clay1551
Clinton1521
Clarke1513
Allamakee1394
Franklin1270
Bremer1267
Mahaska12517
Shelby1250
Carroll1241
Poweshiek1148
Des Moines1082
Pocahontas1081
Emmet1050
Cedar1011
Hardin980
Henry983
Marion940
Guthrie934
Floyd902
Cherokee871
Jones851
Jackson830
Benton821
Taylor810
Monona780
Butler772
Hancock732
Osceola700
Sac700
Humboldt681
Buchanan671
Calhoun672
Harrison670
Lyon660
Madison652
Iowa641
Jefferson640
Fayette630
Delaware611
Kossuth600
Mitchell580
Monroe567
Palo Alto560
Mills550
Lee542
Clayton533
Union531
Winneshiek530
Winnebago520
Grundy510
Davis431
Unassigned430
Howard400
Chickasaw350
Lucas354
Greene320
Worth320
Appanoose303
Cass290
Ida240
Keokuk231
Page230
Van Buren211
Adair190
Audubon191
Montgomery182
Ringgold171
Decatur150
Fremont130
Wayne111
Adams100
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 91°
Austin
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Charles City
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Dangerous heat, humidity, and storms headline the start of our weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vintage Aircraft in Mason City

Image

North Iowa mass murderer Dustin Honken executed

Image

Iowa Gov. Reynolds directing all school districts to prepare for in-person learning

Image

Concerns grow over disregard for Rochester mask mandate at downtown bars

Image

Events returning to Multi-Purpose Arena

Image

Dave's Noon Weather 7-17

Image

United Way collecting school supplies

Image

Election judges needed in Rochester

Image

Dave 7-17 6:30a Weather

Image

A new way to signal social distancing

Community Events