Unleash the SHE 5K/10K returns to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Cooler temps didn't turn people away on Sunday from showing their support towards ovarian cancer. Several hundred females came out to Mayo High School to participate in Unleash the SHE. The annual 5K and 10K raises awareness of ovarian cancer.

This was the first the race/walk for Unleash the SHE in-person in over a year. Due to COVID-19, the event was virtual last year. Proceeds from the race/walk go towards Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance(MOCA).

"We want everyone to know that MOCA is here for them. We're a statewide organization. We also serve women and families from western Wisconsin, northern Iowa, and the Dakotas," says MOCA Executive Director Kathleen Gavin.

The non-profit has provided close to $9.6 million in cancer research. It's a statewide organization that educates healthcare providers about the disease.

Many people participating in the race and walk were ovarian cancer survivors including Kristine Greer who works for MOCA.

"I am a 20-year survivor of ovarian cancer and I love Unleash The SHE. It just feels so good to be surrounded by all this support and to support women."

According to MOCA, more than 21,000 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year in the United States. Anyone interested in learning more about Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance can click here.