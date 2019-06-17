Clear

University of Minnesota wrestlers suspected of criminal sexual conduct

Nationally-ranked University of Minnesota heavyweight wrestler Gable Steveson and a teammate have been arrested on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 6:23 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nationally-ranked University of Minnesota heavyweight wrestler Gable Steveson and a teammate have been arrested on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct.

KARE-TV reports that an Athletics Department statement to the station confirmed the two men arrested were on the wrestling team.

They have not been charged.

KSTP-TV reports that jail records show Steveson and Dylan Martinez were arrested Saturday night at different times and places in Minneapolis. Authorities have not released details.

An attorney hired by Steveson's family, Christa Groshek, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the wrestler was "shocked" by the arrest and is cooperating with police.

Groshek says: "He cooperated by giving a statement, and he did that because he didn't think he had anything to hide. So the fact that he's sitting in jail, that's a shock to him."

Steveson was a four-time state champion at Apple Valley High School and was ranked No. 3 nationally at the end of the season by a respected college rankings service. Martinez was a transfer from Fresno City College.

The Athletics Department says they've been suspended from team activity pending further information. It says federal and state law precludes releasing further details.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Tracking several rounds of rain this work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking AM Fog and PM Rain

Image

Some hit the links for Father's Day

Image

Rochester family raises money for service dog

Image

School upgrades to begin in Forest City

Image

Cleaning up after flooding

Image

Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester hosts Father's Day game

Storm Team 3: After heavy rain this weekend, more is on the way

Image

Ride to Fight Suicide hopes to prevent suicide

Image

Bridgeport Marina Projects looks to make Albert Lea safer

Image

Famous potato raises money for Rochester Flyers

Community Events