University of Minnesota wrestlers suspected of criminal sexual conduct

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nationally-ranked University of Minnesota heavyweight wrestler Gable Steveson and a teammate have been arrested on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct.

KARE-TV reports that an Athletics Department statement to the station confirmed the two men arrested were on the wrestling team.

They have not been charged.

KSTP-TV reports that jail records show Steveson and Dylan Martinez were arrested Saturday night at different times and places in Minneapolis. Authorities have not released details.

An attorney hired by Steveson's family, Christa Groshek, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the wrestler was "shocked" by the arrest and is cooperating with police.

Groshek says: "He cooperated by giving a statement, and he did that because he didn't think he had anything to hide. So the fact that he's sitting in jail, that's a shock to him."

Steveson was a four-time state champion at Apple Valley High School and was ranked No. 3 nationally at the end of the season by a respected college rankings service. Martinez was a transfer from Fresno City College.

The Athletics Department says they've been suspended from team activity pending further information. It says federal and state law precludes releasing further details.