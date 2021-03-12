University of Minnesota to return to full on-campus learning in fall of 2021

MINNNEAPOLIS, Minn. - The University of Minnesota says all of its campuses, including the one in Rochester, will return to fully in-person learning in the fall of 2021.

The U of M system has been in hybrid mode with both online and in-person classes for the 2020-2021 school year. University officials say returning to on-campus operations will be consistent with state guidance and public health considerations related to the pandemic as autumn draws closer.

“Given projections on the number of Minnesotans who will be vaccinated, and relying on continued guidance from our public health colleagues, we are increasingly reassured that we can bring students, faculty and staff back to our campuses while effectively minimizing the risk to our community,'' says University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel.

The University of Minnesota will continue to provide widespread access at all campses to COVID-19 testing for all students, faculty and staff and face coverings and physical distancing will still be required under further notice. School officials are also encouraging anyone who is feeling sick to stay home and for all to continue practicing good personal hygiene, such as regularly washing hands.

“The high level of compliance and compassion that our community has already exhibited by taking personal responsibility for reducing the spread of the pandemic has significantly lowered the positivity rate on our campuses,” says Jill DeBoer, director of the University’s Health Emergency Response Office. “In fact, several of our campuses have observed zero cases of COVID-19 over the past few weeks and we continue to have no record of cases spread in the classroom. This example is a testament to the shared commitment and actions of everyone at the University.”

U of M leaders say they are aware that some members of the University community remain concerned about the effects COVID-19, for themselves, their loved ones and those around them.

“I want to reassure all members of our University community that we will continue to closely monitor the status of the pandemic, as well as vaccination rates, throughout this spring and summer,” says Gabel. “Unforeseen changes in the pandemic may cause us to adjust our planning, but for now we are confident that this decision is supported by the trends related to pandemic, vaccination rates and the high degree of compliance that Minnesotans overall have shown to reduce the spread of the virus.