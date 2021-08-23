University of Minnesota to require students to get COVID vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota will require all students to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

President Joan Gabel and medical school Dean Jakub Tolar issued a news release Monday hours after federal regulators fully approved the Pfizer version of the vaccine saying shots will be mandatory and students will receive an email in the next few days with instructions on how to confirm their vaccination status. The mandate is effective at University of Minnesota campuses in the Twin Cities, Crookston, Duluth, Morris, and Rochester.

Faculty and staff members will be required to inform the university of their vaccination status.

