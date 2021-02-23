Clear

University of Minnesota to have tuition-free program for certain students

The program will be available to low-income students whose families income is $50,000 or less annually

Posted: Feb 23, 2021 6:18 PM
Updated: Feb 23, 2021 7:21 PM
Posted By: Jeremy Wall

ROCHESTER, Minn. - College can be financially challenging for numerous University of Minnesota students. Beginning in the fall, it will be financially easier for lower-income students whose families annual income is $50,000 or less. Under a new program called Promise Plus, students whose families income is $50,000 or less will be eligible for tuition-free education.

"This is something that has been kicked around and considered at the university for several years," explained University of Minnesota Rochester Chief Academic Officer Jeffrey Ratliff-Crain. "Those students who would already be receiving the pell grant, other state grants, and others, this is to close any gap between whatever the financial aid did in the beginning and what the constant tuition would be."

Promise Plus is an extension of the University's U Promise scholarship program, which grants students whose families earn less than $120,000 annually a guaranteed, multi-year scholarship.

While students are happy about the program, others like Kaleb Soehl wish it was available to more students.

"It would be a great opportunity for everyone in every community because there are plenty of people who can't afford to go to college because of their income or their parent's income," explained Soehl.

Other students like Allyssa Ludington think it's a great idea.

"I'm really excited about it for incoming students," said Ludington. "I think it's a really great opportunity that could have been started earlier. It definitely helps the university be more in line where other universities are."

The program will be open to students who attend all of the University of Minnesota's Campuses. There are also other tuition programs at the university in the works.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 479591

Reported Deaths: 6501
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin994481576
Ramsey42658795
Dakota35669383
Anoka32939383
Washington21791253
Stearns18664200
St. Louis14628262
Scott13081104
Wright12388114
Olmsted1166988
Sherburne864573
Carver754840
Clay680784
Rice663890
Blue Earth584835
Kandiyohi576074
Crow Wing513880
Chisago492244
Otter Tail478570
Benton440590
Winona413448
Mower399031
Douglas389768
Nobles384947
Goodhue382468
Polk340662
McLeod335949
Beltrami334049
Morrison321346
Lyon311343
Itasca307345
Becker306441
Isanti303052
Carlton298144
Steele296811
Pine280016
Freeborn275723
Nicollet250941
Todd243430
Brown239937
Le Sueur230220
Mille Lacs225247
Cass217224
Waseca206017
Meeker205334
Martin186428
Wabasha18503
Roseau177517
Hubbard159640
Houston156014
Dodge15114
Renville146740
Redwood146227
Fillmore13648
Chippewa135635
Cottonwood133320
Wadena127920
Pennington125516
Faribault121116
Aitkin117233
Sibley116110
Rock115212
Watonwan11408
Kanabec106619
Pipestone100724
Yellow Medicine97417
Murray9408
Jackson92110
Swift87118
Pope7865
Marshall76415
Stevens7378
Lake72117
Clearwater71314
Lac qui Parle67916
Wilkin66310
Koochiching61711
Big Stone5093
Lincoln5022
Grant4828
Norman4638
Mahnomen4357
Unassigned43368
Kittson40421
Red Lake3534
Traverse3015
Lake of the Woods2131
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 358273

Reported Deaths: 5316
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57352542
Linn20484309
Scott18145202
Black Hawk16139285
Woodbury14814211
Johnson1369872
Dubuque13405192
Dallas1116889
Pottawattamie10662140
Story1008145
Warren548170
Clinton537283
Cerro Gordo529780
Webster514186
Marshall493070
Sioux489867
Buena Vista468236
Des Moines452458
Muscatine444888
Wapello4221106
Jasper404565
Plymouth391877
Lee371451
Marion355067
Jones292954
Henry292235
Carroll283948
Bremer275354
Crawford270835
Boone257030
Washington253144
Benton247654
Mahaska222545
Jackson219438
Dickinson214838
Tama211064
Kossuth206054
Clay192525
Hamilton190841
Delaware188339
Winneshiek185926
Fayette183632
Buchanan183028
Page181019
Hardin178835
Wright178831
Harrison178369
Cedar174322
Clayton167653
Butler165431
Floyd161939
Mills161420
Cherokee153035
Poweshiek152929
Madison152117
Hancock146329
Lyon145241
Allamakee143442
Iowa142523
Appanoose137747
Grundy137630
Jefferson137132
Winnebago136430
Calhoun132610
Cass131648
Mitchell129840
Louisa127141
Union125631
Chickasaw124513
Sac123018
Emmet120639
Shelby119333
Franklin118019
Humboldt116623
Guthrie115828
Palo Alto104021
Montgomery103536
Howard102121
Clarke98720
Keokuk97229
Unassigned9230
Monroe91927
Adair91026
Ida90632
Pocahontas84819
Davis82023
Monona81325
Greene76410
Lucas72421
Osceola69414
Worth6864
Taylor66111
Fremont5819
Decatur5669
Van Buren55918
Ringgold51616
Audubon4839
Wayne48321
Adams3253
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Mason City
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Mild conditions this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Free Tuition for College?

Image

Prompting Race Conversations

Image

Derecho Relief funding

Image

Human Trafficking Prevention

Image

Rochester Public Library hosts seed library

Image

Some summer events may return this year

Image

Due North Coffee Co. custom ice house drive-thru

Image

Local higher education partnerships

Image

1 killed in Mason City house fire

Community Events