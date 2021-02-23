University of Minnesota to have tuition-free program for certain students

ROCHESTER, Minn. - College can be financially challenging for numerous University of Minnesota students. Beginning in the fall, it will be financially easier for lower-income students whose families annual income is $50,000 or less. Under a new program called Promise Plus, students whose families income is $50,000 or less will be eligible for tuition-free education.

"This is something that has been kicked around and considered at the university for several years," explained University of Minnesota Rochester Chief Academic Officer Jeffrey Ratliff-Crain. "Those students who would already be receiving the pell grant, other state grants, and others, this is to close any gap between whatever the financial aid did in the beginning and what the constant tuition would be."

Promise Plus is an extension of the University's U Promise scholarship program, which grants students whose families earn less than $120,000 annually a guaranteed, multi-year scholarship.

While students are happy about the program, others like Kaleb Soehl wish it was available to more students.

"It would be a great opportunity for everyone in every community because there are plenty of people who can't afford to go to college because of their income or their parent's income," explained Soehl.

Other students like Allyssa Ludington think it's a great idea.

"I'm really excited about it for incoming students," said Ludington. "I think it's a really great opportunity that could have been started earlier. It definitely helps the university be more in line where other universities are."

The program will be open to students who attend all of the University of Minnesota's Campuses. There are also other tuition programs at the university in the works.