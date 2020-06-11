University of Minnesota students develop ventilator for coronavirus patients

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Some students in the land of 10,000 lakes are getting creative in making sure states have access to ventilators for COVID-19 patients.

Students at the University of Minnesota have come up with a stop-gap solution. It's called the Coventer, an inexpensive, easy to build ventilator constructed from sheet metal. It only took 67 days to go from concept to manufacturing. Over 5,000 units have already been produced.

Aaron Tucker, the lead engineer on the project, says companies across the world are interested in the Coventer.

"I've actually talked to some people overseas. There's a company in South Africa that i've talked to. We've had several contacts from India and I'm just giving them some of the engineering advice that goes with it, being able to access all of our files," said Tucker.

Tucker said anyone with a well-equipped machine shop and the right materials could build a Coventer themselves. The university is freely distributing plans for the device.