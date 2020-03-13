Clear
BREAKING NEWS President Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

University of Minnesota student tests positive for coronavirus

Student was attending classes in the Twin Cities.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 5:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

TWIN CITIES, Minn. – The University of Minnesota says a student has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

UM President Joan Gable says the student was attending classes at the Twin Cities campus and is recovering in isolation off campus and is being monitored by health professionals. Gable says state authorities are working to reach people who may have had close contact with the infected students and advise them on what they should do. Gable says privacy law prevent much more information from being released.

All major venues at the University of Minnesota, systemwide, will be closed to the public while campuses are open, including residence halls, dining services, and other student support services.

Gable says the university is also advising faculty and staff on teleworking, implementing social distancing measures, and other workplace guidance issued by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Precip chances lowering
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' Weekend Forecast

Image

bri coronavirus friday 03-13-2020

Image

Seasonal Allergies Season is Soon

Image

Coronavirus Precautions for City Staff

Image

NIACC Coronavirus

Image

RPS Coronavirus Precautions

Image

Coronavirus Myths

Image

Coronavirus and Small Businesses

Image

Opening Statements

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/13

Community Events