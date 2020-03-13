University of Minnesota student tests positive for coronavirus

TWIN CITIES, Minn. – The University of Minnesota says a student has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

UM President Joan Gable says the student was attending classes at the Twin Cities campus and is recovering in isolation off campus and is being monitored by health professionals. Gable says state authorities are working to reach people who may have had close contact with the infected students and advise them on what they should do. Gable says privacy law prevent much more information from being released.

All major venues at the University of Minnesota, systemwide, will be closed to the public while campuses are open, including residence halls, dining services, and other student support services.

Gable says the university is also advising faculty and staff on teleworking, implementing social distancing measures, and other workplace guidance issued by the Minnesota Department of Health.