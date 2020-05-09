University of Minnesota staring down $4 million deficit due to coronavirus

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The end of this virus-disrupted school year has produced a predictably bleak financial outlook for major college sports. Budget projections are landing in the red.
West Virginia has announced a $5 million projected shortfall for the fiscal year ending June 30. The athletic director will take a 10% salary reduction for the next budget cycle along with other high earners in the department.
Minnesota has forecast a $4 million deficit for the current fiscal period. The month before the pandemic hit, a $1 million surplus was projected. Now, the school says all cost-savings measures are on the table.
