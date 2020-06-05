University of Minnesota president recommending students return to campus in the fall

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL, Minn. – Leaders at the University of Minnesota are set to recommend in-person classes resume in the fall of 2020.

The U of M Board of Regents is scheduled to meet on June 11 and will discuss President Joan Gabel’s recommended framework to resume in-person instruction and re-open residence halls, dining facilities and other campus services for fall semester. Gabel’s recommendations include:

• In-person instruction, as well as residence halls living and dining facilities use, in a manner consistent with public health guidance. This will include adjusted capacities and multi-modal instruction—in other words, courses that can be delivered in-person, remotely or through other alternative formats and can transition between modalities as needed.

• Each system campus will examine and adjust its academic calendar in order to enable the conclusion of in-person instruction by Thanksgiving, or earlier if public health guidance indicates.

• Personal health monitoring, as well as a system of testing, isolation, contact tracing and quarantine that will be implemented on each campus.

• Enhanced cleaning and sanitizing practices throughout all University facilities.

The U of M says all five campuses around the state will be able to adapt the plan for individual students, faculty and staff to accommodate local and personal health concerns or other challenges.