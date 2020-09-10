MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota is eliminating four men’s sports programs.

President Joan Gabel announced Thursday the school was cutting men’s indoor track and field, men’s outdoor track and field, men’s gymnastics, and men’s tennis at the end of their current seasons. In a letter released to the public, Gabel states:

“The COVID-19 pandemic and the Big Ten's decision to postpone fall 2020-21 sports has greatly increased the financial concerns. Our athletic department is now facing a projected loss of revenue of approximately $75 million just this fiscal year. This is a significant deficit and one that will have an impact for years to come. At the same time, we remain steadfast in our commitment to provide Title IX gender-equitable participation opportunities that are closely aligned with our male and female undergraduate enrollment percentages. We are mindful that our sport programs have worked to adjust their participation opportunities to keep pace with our growing female undergraduate population percentages.”

In addition:

- Most academic professional and administrative employees will be subject to a 10 percent reduction in appointment, while civil service and labor represented employees will be furloughed for 17 days.

- The athletic department is also eliminating eight positions in addition to those that will be cut because of program discontinuation.

- The 10 percent salary reduction previously announced for Director of Athletics Mark Coyle and head coaches P.J. Fleck, Hugh McCutcheon, Bob Motzko, Richard Pitino and Lindsay Whalen will now be extended through the entire fiscal year

To read President Gabel’s full letter on these drastic budget and program cuts, click here.