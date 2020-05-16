University of Minnesota celebrates graduates with virtual commencement

KIMT NEWS 3 - The University of Minnesota is celebrating the Class of 2020 with a virtual commencement.
The university invited over 17,000 students from each of the five campuses to particiapte.
The online content including recorded remarks and personalized slides for each graduate launched at 11:00 Saturday morning.
You can access the virtual commencement by clicking here. It's available until June 30.
