University of Minnesota alters spring break for 5 campuses

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota is changing spring break plans at its five campuses because of the coronavirus.

University leaders are moving the weeklong vacation from March to April for Twin Cities and Rochester students and spreading the days across the semester for those attending in Duluth, Morris and Crookston. The Star Tribune reports. In addition, university officials said Thursday that social distancing and masking requirements will remain in place this spring and professors will again be given the choice of teaching online or in person.