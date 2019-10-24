ROCHESTER, Minn.-The University of Minnesota Rochester is reflecting on what they're calling a successful year.
Today, the first state of the campus event was held at UMR.
One of the goals moving forward is closing the achievement gap in the community.
Lori Carrell is the chancellor and says UMR makes it a priority to make sure all students succeed.
“Relationships structured relationships with student success coaches with living learning communities with student peer supporting one another with faculty and student relationships,” she said.
While this was a year of celebration, staff says they're still working to look at ways to continue to better support students.
Related Content
- University of Minnesota Rochester held the "State of the Campus" tour
- German leaders tour Minnesota
- Rochester's Hiding Artists Tour
- Final University of Minnesota presidential candidate visits the Rochester campus
- PGA Tour coming to Minnesota in 2019
- Economic developers touring rural southeastern Minnesota towns
- Clean Water Council tours Southeastern Minnesota
- Minnesota Education Commissioner visits Rochester
- State policy tour stops in Rochester
- Republican bus tour stops in Rochester
Scroll for more content...