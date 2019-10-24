Clear

University of Minnesota Rochester held the "State of the Campus" tour

The university is celebrating a year of success.

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 8:37 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The University of Minnesota Rochester is reflecting on what they're calling a successful year.
Today, the first state of the campus event was held at UMR.

One of the goals moving forward is closing the achievement gap in the community.
Lori Carrell is the chancellor and says UMR makes it a priority to make sure all students succeed.

“Relationships structured relationships with student success coaches with living learning communities with student peer supporting one another with faculty and student relationships,” she said.

While this was a year of celebration, staff says they're still working to look at ways to continue to better support students.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Clearing clouds means sunshine for the rest of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Is a 3rd trial coming for Alexander Weiss?

Image

Creepy Doll Contest

Image

Weather forecast 10/25

Image

Fighting Off the Flu

Image

Mainstreet Program

Image

State of The Campus Tour

Image

Food Insecurity

Image

Prairie Island Act

Image

Making animal cruelty a federal felony

Image

Training to become a snow plow driver

Community Events