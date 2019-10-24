ROCHESTER, Minn.-The University of Minnesota Rochester is reflecting on what they're calling a successful year.

Today, the first state of the campus event was held at UMR.

One of the goals moving forward is closing the achievement gap in the community.

Lori Carrell is the chancellor and says UMR makes it a priority to make sure all students succeed.

“Relationships structured relationships with student success coaches with living learning communities with student peer supporting one another with faculty and student relationships,” she said.

While this was a year of celebration, staff says they're still working to look at ways to continue to better support students.