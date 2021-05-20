University of Minnesota Researchers launching app for finding restrooms

KIMT NEWS 3.- Minnesotans love a good bike ride, especially during the warm months. But finding a restroom on trails and paths is challenging. Soon though, there will be an app for that.

University of Minnesota researchers are creating one that will show bikers where the closest bathrooms are. The app, "MN Bike and GO!" isn't downloadable yet but is set to launch next month. A web version is available for guidance, allowing cyclists to leave reviews on restroom facilities.

"We're in a phase right now where we are collecting data," said U-Spatial Associate Director Len Kne. "We're trying to build this database primarily from scratch and we're asking people to crowdsource that. Once the database is built, I'm hoping that it gets bikers and runners to help find bathrooms."

The web version also features a map showing the closest available public restroom.

"It was a great collaboration between us and we're really enjoying it," explained Donna Bliss, a professor at University of Minnesota. "Were really enthusiastic and just so happy that it turned out the way it has."

The researchers are hoping "MN Bike and GO!" will promote a better riding experience for cyclists.