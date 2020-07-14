University of Minnesota finding air pollution declines during COVID-19 pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS/ST PAUL, Minn. - The University of Minnesota School of Public Health is finding air pollution has decreased during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The goal of the study was to find what kind of impact the government's response to COVId-19 had on air quality.

Results show a more than 25% decrease in nitrogen dioxide in the air, a chemical compound that causes respiratory issues. This decline is mostly attributed to a drop in traffic, because of people working from home and limited domestic travel. There was also a marginal decrease in atmospheric particulate matter, which impair lung function.

The person leading the study notes that the decreased air pollution and any of the health benefits may not last long if government policies are relaxed. In late March, the Environmental Protection Agency announced it would temporarily stop enforcing air pollution regulations because of the pandemic.

Rick Morris of the Sierra Club tells KIMT these findings show a need to continue to push for less single rider vehicles on the road, and more clean energy initiatives in the legislature. "There's not a lot of times in public health where you get to run large scale experiments of, 'hey, if a bunch of cars and buses and whatnot aren't on the road, what happens to our air pollution?' So this is almost a once in a lifetime opportunity to examine what exactly are the causes for some of the pollutants in the air that affect our health and our children's health," he says.

Click here to view the University of Minnesota's full research briefing.