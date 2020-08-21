University of Iowa cutting 4 sports as coronavirus fallout continues

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa announced Friday that it will cut four sports at the end of the 2020-21 academic year.

Men’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming and diving and tennis will all be cut.

“We are heartbroken for our student-athletes, coaches and staff. We also understand how disappointing this is for our letterwinners, alumni, donors and community members who have helped build these programs,” the university said.

“With the Big Ten Conference’s postponement of fall competition on August 11, UI Athletics now projects lost revenue of approximately $100M and an overall deficit between $60-75M this fiscal year. A loss of this magnitude will take years to overcome. We have a plan to recover, but the journey will be challenging.”

You can read the full statement here.