University of Iowa becomes first Power 5 school to add women's wrestling: 'This is historic'

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The University of Iowa announced Thursday that it will add women's wrestling, becoming the first Power 5 program in the nation to do so.

“This is an exciting day for the university, our department and the sport of women’s wrestling,” said Gary Barta, the Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair. “Our wrestling history and success makes this a perfect fit. We are confident that at Iowa, our women’s wrestling student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete at the highest level athletically and academically.”

There are currently 45 women's wrestling programs in the country, including five in Iowa. More than 600 girls participated in girls wrestling last year, although it still isn't a sanctioned IGHSAU sport.

“This is important to a lot of people for a lot of reasons,” said Iowa head wrestling coach Tom Brands. “This is historic. This needed to happen and it’s appropriate that it is happening first at the University of Iowa. There is no greater place in the world to wrestle than Iowa City, Iowa, and with our new wrestling facility we are prepared to offer world-class training for both our Hawkeye men and women.”