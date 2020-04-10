Uniting in prayer during this time of uncertainty

MASON CITY, Iowa - State leaders are calling on people everywhere to pray during this challenging and scary time.

And while the National Day of Prayer isn't until May 7th, Governor Kim Reynolds is bumping that date up a bit, with this Thursday being declared a statewide Day of Prayer, which included a virtual breakfast, now in its 59th year.

During the pandemic, churches across the state have shifted their services online, including St. James Lutheran Church. Pastor Sid Bohls says designating Thursday as a Day of Prayer is significant, as it marks Maundy Thursday (the Thursday before Easter).

"I absolutely think this day matters for prayer, and for connecting with each other. This is the day when Jesus prayed for the church and they would be one. The whole community, the whole country, the whole world would be one in fighting this virus."

And while it may seem challenging to help one another due to the pandemic and the need to social distance, it's still a great season to be giving and charitable for another.

"We all have a call to help one another, to serve one another, to be Christ's hands and feet in the world. I know we have people that are sewing face masks for people, I know we have people that are delivering groceries for folks, I know we have lots of people who are making phone calls and try to connect with people stuck in their houses. I think it's a wonderful way to see more and more people do ministry for the church."

"There is hope. Jesus went through the worst week in history, and came out on the other side with the Resurrection. Even though times look bleak and difficult, there is hope because God is alive."

In addition, Thursday marks the beginning of Passover.