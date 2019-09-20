Uniting different cultures through food

MASON CITY, Iowa - For those that may not be able to travel the world, the annual Ethnic Lunch serves as a passport to explore the globe.

At this year's festival, you could hear the sounds of a Peruvian flute ringing the air while munching on global cuisine.

"You can travel the world for less than $20."

It's Matt Holub's first time at the lunch, and is trying to take in as many culinary experiences as possible.

"Celebrating your heritage and...maybe there's stuff here that people haven't tried yet."

And food can serves as a universal language.

"Getting down over a meal and talking about what unites us instead of what divides us is a great way to spend the afternoon."

Dan Gapinski is with the North Iowa Diversity Appreciation Team, or NIDAT, who puts on the lunch every year.

While politics plays no role in the event, he says bringing people together through food can build bridges.

"We're curious by nature, so I think that idea of being open and being around people that you can connect with and network with where you can sit down and learn about each other."

"When we talk about America, give me your hungry and poor, but also give us your diversity. We're that melting pot. Look at what America has become because of those folks that melted together their ideas and cultures to make us such a wonderful country."

Natalia Ferrari and her husband immigrated from Peru four years ago for a career in the medical field. She shares her experience of coming to the U.S.

"The hard part for me was English and how to communicate, but it's getting better. The good part is that people from Iowa are really nice. They opened our arms to us."

"It's good to have eyes open for the world and new things. At some point, we think we're never going to use it, but the world opens up to you."