United Way of Olmsted County kicks off 21-Day Equity Challenge today!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The United Way of Olmsted County launched their first 21-Day Equity Challenge today!

The free challenge is a community opportunity for shared learning, action, and growth and all you need is an email.

The 21-Day Equity Challenge invites Minnesota residents to develop a deeper understanding of how inequality and racism affect our lives and community.

Participants commit to 15 minutes of daily learning about equity and justice.

United Way will send out a daily email every weekday from now until Nov. 1 with readings, videos, podcasts, and ways to take action.

While United Way's 21-Day Challenge has been prevalent in other states, this is the first year Olmsted County will be participating.

United Way of Olmsted County Advocacy and Engagement Coordinator Amy Wilfahrt said she has been working on bringing this event together for months.

"We learned from our neighbors over in Michigan," said Wilfahrt. "Their United Way launched a United Way 21-Day Equity Challenge. We loved it, we thought it was fabulous. We thought our community would buy-in if we made ours localized. So we made sure to do local United Way of Olmsted County data, local stories from Rochester, and greater Minnesota to make people feel like we're really speaking to our community's greatest challenges and greatest opportunities for growth."

You can join the 21-Day Equity Challenge by visiting the United Way of Olmsted County's website under the "Get Involved" tab.