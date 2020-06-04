United Way of Olmsted County approves $1 million in grants

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The United Way of Olmsted County has approved $1 million in grants for programs that support food security, housing stability, independent living, early success, social connectedness, and strong foundations for families with young children.

“Program investments of this kind are one of several strategies used by United Way of Olmsted County to co-create community change and build coalitions dedicated to learning and improving our community together. Maintaining our investments with partners so that the needs of individuals and families they serve can be met is as important now as ever as we recover and rebuild our community in the face of COVID-19,” says United Way President Jerome Ferson. “Olmsted County is a great place to live and raise a family, and as a community we have a long history of caring for one another. United Way is honored to be a part of that legacy and extend our long history of investing to improve lives right here in Olmsted County.”

This is the second year of United Way’s commitment to support partner programs for two to five years.

“Individuals’ physical and mental health, children’s educational attainment, and the financial stability of families are deeply intertwined. That has always been the case, and it’s thrown into sharp relief by the current crisis,” says Emily Johnston, Vice President of Community Impact at United Way of Olmsted County. “Individuals and families who were already struggling or who face systemic inequities are bearing the brunt of this crisis. That’s why it’s critical that our community continue to provide these essential supports as we work to improve the systems that are leaving too many of our neighbors behind.”

The United Way says partner programs receiving money provide hot meals, rent assistance, early learning scholarships, independent living services for seniors and adults with disabilities, peer support, early childhood mental health, wraparound supports for families, and more.