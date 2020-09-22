United Way of Olmsted County Seeks Partners in Providing Distance Learning Help

ROCHESTER, Minn. - United Way of Olmsted County is looking to lend a hand to students struggling to adapt to distance learning.

The organization is granting up to $75,000 to programs supporting students from low-income families.

Officials say they're specifically seeking applications from programs helping immigrant, Black, Indigenous, Latino, and rural students.

Organizers at United Way of Olmsted County say they're concerned distance learning has only worsened disparities between white students and students of color.

"Experts are really warning that COVID-19, both the health impacts and the economic impacts, and then these impacts to education, are really going to disproportionately fall on those communities of color and we're seeing that here in Olmsted County," said Emily Johnston, Vice Presidents of Community Impact at United Way of Olmsted County.

Johnston went on to say more support is needed to help students adjust to distance learning across Olmsted County. She tells KIMT News 3 Rochester Public Schools has a list of over 200 families who need help establishing high-speed internet access.