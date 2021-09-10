United Way of North Central Iowa kicking off 2021 fundraising campaign

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's a party as the United Way of North Central Iowa officially kicks off their 2021 fundraising campaign.

During 2020, the United Way was able to raise about $687,000, all of which was distributed to 17 non-profits in their 8-county region in North Iowa. Still, CEO Jen Arends says the pandemic affected the ability to fundraise.

"Last year, unfortunately, we weren't able to provide as much funding to everyone that we normally would because of the decrease in the campaign due to the pandemic."

The pandemic has exacerbated not only issues for those trying to meet basic needs, but also a growing amount of mental health struggles.

"Before the pandemic, 30% of our population, that's 40,000 people, struggled to make ends meet. Struggling to access basic resources, to make sure you can make it through the month."

This year, they're aiming to raise $725,000. Arends hopes that goal can be met, and get back to funding all non-profit agencies that typically apply for United Way's help each year.

"Even with the decreased number last year, we were still able to serve over 20,000 North Iowans through a United Way program. But we know there is more to go."

"It's been a really hard year for everyone, in their mind, body and spirit. We're trying to get over that hump and come back to a sense of community and being here together for each other."

If your agency is interested in partnering with United Way, call 641-423-1774, or email jen@unitedwaynci.org.