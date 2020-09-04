United Way of North Central Iowa collecting food donations

MASON CITY, Iowa - The pandemic has laid bare many challenges, including that of food insecurity. But the United Way of North Central Iowa is looking to change that.

Throughout the day Thursday, people have been dropping off non-perishable food items like protein, canned fruits and vegetables, soups, breakfast items like cereal, and personal items like soap and shampoo, as well as monetary donations, for those in need in the agency's 8-county region.

CEO Jen Arends says the pandemic has put the problem of food insecurity on center stage, especially for those who work in the service industry.

"When they miss a day of work or their office or restaurant gets shut down, or if people aren't coming to restaurants as often, that can really impact the service industry and its workers that are people working every single day trying to get by."

Even during this challenging year, Arends says the giving spirit doesn't stop.

"It's really important to remember we're doing the best we can, we've all been thrown into this situation. It's been an incredibly difficult year, but I think what's really great, and what people don't see every day but I get to see in my line of work, is people coming together to help those in need."

A little over 40% of the student population in the 8-county region is on free and reduced lunch programs at their respective schools, while about 30% percent of the area's population, roughly 40,000 residents, struggle to make ends meet each day.