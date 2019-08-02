Clear
United Way of Mower county names new Executive Director

Molly Lanke Molly Lanke

Interim director takes over full-time.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 1:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – The temporary leader of the United Way of Mower County is taking over the job permanently.

Molly Lanke has served as interim executive director since Diane Baker stepped down on May 3.

“We are extremely excited to have Molly as our Executive Director,” says Tami Yokiel, United Way of Mower County’s Board Chair. “Molly has done a phenomenal job in the interim role and has shown great leadership skills and possesses high personal standards of integrity and character. She not only loves living in Austin, but also has a tremendous passion for serving people and continuing to move the United Way’s mission forward for the common good in the communities we serve within Mower County.”

Lanke had been the United Way’s Marketing and Resource Development Coordinator since July 2017.

“This is an incredible opportunity with an organization I feel deeply connected to in a community I have grown to love, so I couldn’t be more appreciative and excited. I look forward to working alongside the Board of Directors to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of community and am confident there are great things to come,” says Lanke.

Her first day as permanent Executive Director will be Monday.

The United Way of Mower County says Lanke has a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Iowa State University where she also studied political science and received certification in leadership studies, then obtained a mini MBA for Nonprofit Organizations from St. Thomas University in Minneapolis in June.

