United Way of Mower County loses director

AUSTIN, Minn. – The United Way of Mower County is looking for a new leader.

Diane Baker says she is stepping down as director in order to join the Austin Community Recreation Center as CEO of the YMCA.

“It has been an honor and pleasure to serve as Executive Director of the United Way for the past five years,” says Baker. “I am truly grateful to our staff, board, volunteers, and donors who trusted me to oversee such a phenomenal organization. I am proud of the work that we have done collectively to live up to our mission. I will cherish the relationships that have been built and look forward to carrying them forward in my new role at the Austin Community Recreation Center.”

The United Way of Mower County says it will figure out a transition plan during April to find the best individual to lead the organization.

“Diane has played a critical role in the development and success of the organization,” says Tami Yokiel, UWMC Board Chair. “While we will miss her and her inspiring leadership, we wish her the best of luck in her new position at the Austin Community Recreation Center. We want to thank Diane for her five years of dedicated service to the United Way.”