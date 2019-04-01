Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

United Way of Mower County loses director

Diane Baker stepping down after five years.

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 3:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – The United Way of Mower County is looking for a new leader.

Diane Baker says she is stepping down as director in order to join the Austin Community Recreation Center as CEO of the YMCA.

“It has been an honor and pleasure to serve as Executive Director of the United Way for the past five years,” says Baker. “I am truly grateful to our staff, board, volunteers, and donors who trusted me to oversee such a phenomenal organization. I am proud of the work that we have done collectively to live up to our mission. I will cherish the relationships that have been built and look forward to carrying them forward in my new role at the Austin Community Recreation Center.”

The United Way of Mower County says it will figure out a transition plan during April to find the best individual to lead the organization.

“Diane has played a critical role in the development and success of the organization,” says Tami Yokiel, UWMC Board Chair. “While we will miss her and her inspiring leadership, we wish her the best of luck in her new position at the Austin Community Recreation Center. We want to thank Diane for her five years of dedicated service to the United Way.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
It's not an April Fools' joke..tracking snow tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MercyOne: Risk factors connected to AFib

Image

My Money - Getting kids involved with money

Image

Dr. Oz - Digital eye strain

Image

30 years of cardiac care in north Iowa

Image

Tracking a wintry mix for Monday into Tuesday

Image

North Iowa Bulls homecoming

Image

Clearing the ice

Image

Parking fee changes in Rochester

Image

Representatives meet with constituents.

Image

North Iowa Bulls return home greeted by fans

Community Events