United Way launches program to strengthen nonprofits advancing equity in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - United Way of Olmsted County is launching a new initiative to support local nonprofits working to advance equity.

The Culturally Powered Communities program will help eight organizations equitably address challenges related to health, education, and financial stability in Olmsted County. United Way will award the organizations up to $220,000 in grant funds through the program over the next two years.

“Culturally Powered Communities is designed to strengthen health, education, and financial stability throughout Olmsted County’s diverse cultural communities by strengthening the organizations that serve them,” says United Way President Jerome Ferson. “Now more than ever, we must take bold action to ensure that ours is a community where all people can thrive."

CPC will focus on supporting four participating culturally specific nonprofits, led members of the communities they serve. While these organizations are ideal advocates for their communities, United Way says research shows nonprofits led by people of color or immigrants are less likely to receive grant funding than their counterparts who are not led by members of the communities they serve.

“We’re changing that,” says Emily Johnston, Vice President of Impact and Engagement at United Way of Olmsted County. “But we’re doing so much more than awarding funds. United Way’s investment marries significant general operating grants with leadership development activities, coaching, and other individualized supports to help these organizations achieve their own unique goals for growth and sustainability.”

Another four "mainstream organizations" who are not designed to serve a specific cultural community will also participate in the program, though the benefits available to them will be designed differently.

"Mainstream organizations will develop and execute an action plan to improve equity in their organizations. Mini-grants and peer learning experiences will help mainstream organizations improve their ability to serve communities of color and other marginalized communities in Olmsted County," Johnston says.

Support from Mayo Clinic and other community stakeholders has played a key role in launching Culturally Powered Communities. You can learn more about the program by following this link.