United Way launches COVID-19 relief funds

MASON CITY, Iowa - The United Way has always had a mission to serve in their communities through various partnerships. But in order to make it all happen, they rely on the generosity of donors.

United Way of North Central Iowa CEO Jen Arends is addressing issues non-profits are faced with in the 8-county region during the coronavirus pandemic.

"For instance, the Community Kitchen is doing take out orders, and that increases costs if they have to buy containers."

To assist, the UWNCI is patnering with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa to establish a COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund, with donations going towards those non-profits, as well as emergency management and public health organizations, who are working with individuals and families who have been impacted by the consequences of the pandemic. The funds will cover essentials like food, sanitation material, and even payroll.

"At the United Way, we find unique solutions to what we're facing. I take it on like a duty."

So far, the donations that have come in have been put to good use.

"Right now, we're at about $12-13,000, and we've distributed out about $7,000 so far."

In addition, the United Way of Olmsted County is setting up a similar fund, with over $620,000 raised out of their $1,000,000 goal.