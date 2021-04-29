United Way investing over $800,000 in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The United Way of Olmsted County is investing $899,000 in 24 programs aimed at improving the health, education, and financial stability of individuals and families.

“Education, health, and financial stability are the building blocks of a good quality of life. They all impact one another,” says Emily Johnston, Vice President of Community Impact at United Way of Olmsted County. “We’ve all seen the data about how the pandemic is impacting people’s financial security, mental health, and our children’s education. Now more than ever, it’s critical that our community continues to invest in these essential support systems so that all people in Olmsted County have the resources they need to thrive.”

The $899,000 is in addition to prior COVID-19 relief grants for nonprofits, including those supporting distance learning and nonprofits serving and led by communities most impacted by the pandemic. United Way of Olmsted County also says it will soon be announcing additional grants to Meadow Park Initiative and a new Culturally Powered Communities program.

“Program investments of this kind are one of United Way of Olmsted County’s strategies to build a stronger and more equitable Olmsted County community. Maintaining our investments in these critical community supports for individuals and families is as important now as ever as we reimagine and rebuild our community coming out of the COVID-19 crisis,” says United Way President Jerome Ferson. “Olmsted County is a great place to live and raise a family, and as a community we have a long history of caring for one another, but we know we still have work to do. United Way is honored to extend our long history of investing to improve lives right here in Olmsted County so that all people can reach their full potential.”

The 24 programs receiving funding provide hot meals, rent assistance, early learning scholarships, independent living services for seniors and adults with disabilities, peer support, early childhood mental health, wraparound supports for families, and more.