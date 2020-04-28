United Way giving nearly $13,000 to North Iowa non-profits

KIMT-TV 3 – The United Way of North Central Iowa is giving $12,900 to nine non-profits agencies dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

“Agencies providing services to the most vulnerable in our community are seeing a stark rise due to the COVID-19 Pandemic,” says United Way of North Central Iowa CEO Jen Arends. “Nonprofits are having to increase and diversify the services they offer at the same time funding is becoming more tenuous. We need to come together as a community to ensure that our neighbors are cared for during this time and that is what these agencies are doing.”

The first round of funding from the United Way’s COVID-19 Disaster Relief emergency funds is going to:

• Floyd County CERT, $1,000.00 for emergency food assistance.

• Mohawk Market, $3,000.00 for food pantry assistance.

• TLC Childcare, $800.00 for increased sanitation.

• Elderbridge, $100.00 emergency rent assistance.

• North Iowa Community Action Organization, $1,500.00 for emergency food assistance.

• Hampton Senior Center, $2,000 for emergency rent and utility assistance.

• La Luz Hispana, $2,000 for emergency assistance to families.

• Iowa Legal Aid, $2,000 for emergency legal assistance relating to COVID-19.

• Lutheran Services of Iowa, $500.00 for telecommunication for family services.

“We want to acknowledge that the community’s needs are complex and ever changing,” says Arends. “The sentiment is that the relief fund would be nimble and responsive to the community’s needs.”

To donate to the disaster fund, please visit www.unitedwaynci.org/covid-19-disaster-relief-funds.