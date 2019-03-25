United Way giving $150,000 to Olmsted County child health groups

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The United Way of Olmsted County is investing $150,000 in programs improving child health in the county.

The money is an annual commitment of up to three years for Family Service Rochester’s Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health, Gage East’s Early Childhood Program, and the Jeremiah Program.

“The health of children aged zero to three is greatly dependent on their parents and primary caregivers,” said Kelsey Zubke, Impact Analyst at United Way. “Working with parents provides a strong lever to improving child health outcomes. We’re proud to be partnering with programs that improve physical, mental, or behavioral health outcomes of children from the prenatal period to age three by working with parents to increase household stability.”

The United Way says the programs were evaluated based upon their alignment with United Way’s goals and values, attention to populations of need, commitment to continuous improvement, program design, and financial management plans.

“Program investments of this kind are one of several strategies used by United Way to co-create community change and build coalitions dedicated to learning and improving our community together,” United Way President Jerome Ferson said. “Olmsted County is a great place to live and raise a family, and as a community we have a long history of caring for one another. United Way is honored to be a part of that legacy and extend our long history of investing to improve lives right here in Olmsted County.”