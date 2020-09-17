United Way giving $100,000 to help Olmsted County minorities affected by COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The United Way of Olmsted County is giving out $100,000 in grants to help racial and ethnic communities hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Both locally and nationally, the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis are falling disproportionately on communities of color and immigrant and refugee communities,” says Emily Johnston, Vice President of Community Impact at United Way. “Experts warn that the pandemic will widen existing disparities in health, financial stability, and educational attainment.”

Among the nonprofit groups receiving grant are Barbershop and Social Services, Hope Fuse, Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association, Journie, Somali American Social Service Association, Somali Community Resettlement Services, and Sports Mentorship Academy.

“Investments of this kind reflect United Way’s core values of integrity, equity, excellence, accountability, and leadership,” says United Way President Jerome Ferson. “In the face of the ongoing crisis of COVID-19, the associated economic downturn, and the enduring crisis of racism, we must act. The Build Back Better COVID-19 Recovery Fund is just one of many actions we are taking, internally and externally, to help make Olmsted County a more just and equitable place. We look forward to sharing more of our plans and our progress with the community in the months ahead.”

United Way of Olmsted County says the county’s population is approximately 6% Black, but Black people account for approximately 32% of local confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“These awards will strengthen communities most impacted by the COVID-19 crisis by supporting the agencies that serve them," says Johnston. "These organizations are ideally situated to understand the cultural norms, beliefs, and traditions of the people they serve; effectively engage community members; interpret and remove barriers that impede access to services; and bridge norms between communities and institutions.”