United Way Olmsted County helping provide housing stability

The United Way of Olmsted County’s board of directors has earmarked a $40,000 grant directly benefiting Legal Assistance of Olmsted County's Eviction Prevention and Diversion services.

The state has placed a suspension on evictions -- landlords aren't able to evict tenants.

When that ends, the United Way of Olmsted County is expecting a flood of eviction filings.

Vice President of Community Impact at United Way of Olmsted County, Emily Johnston, says “Going into winter we're really afraid as we talk to our partners around the state and look to other states, what's happened when their state suspension on eviction has ended, expecting a flood of eviction filings, and knowing that support may not be there."

United Way is making money available to keep families in their homes this winter.

The money will be used to help families with legal services through the Eviction Prevention Program. That program connects people who may be facing eviction with emergency financial assistance.

The funding to legal assistance of Olmsted County will also support a client housing fund that pays for expenses including court costs.

If you need additional financial support for housing costs, you are urged to reach out to Southern Minnesota Legal Services at (507) 292-0080.